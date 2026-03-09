Johnson, Brickner help Idaho upset No. 2 seed Montana State 78-74 in Big Sky Tournament quarterfinal

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Biko Johnson had 19 points and Isaiah Brickner scored 15 — all in the second half — to propel Idaho to a 78-74 victory over No. 2 seed Montana State on Sunday night in a Big Sky Conference Tournament quarterfinal.

No. 7 seed Idaho (19-14) moves on to Tuesday’s semifinals where it will play the winner of a Monday quarterfinal between No. 3 seed Eastern Washington and sixth-seeded Weber State.

Johnson made 7 of 12 shots with a 3-pointer for the Vandals, adding five rebounds and four assists. Brickner missed all three of his first-half shots before sinking 6 of 8 after the break. He had seven rebounds and blocked a shot. Jack Rasmussen scored 11.

Jeremiah Davis hit four 3-pointers and scored 22 to lead the Bobcats (18-14), who split two games with Idaho during the regular season. Christian King connected three times from distance and scored 21. Jed Miller added 18 points.

Davis and King both scored 12 points in the first half and Miller added 10 as Montana State took a 40-34 lead into the break. Brickner scored in the paint to give Idaho a 63-61 lead and the Vandals never trailed over the final five minutes.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketba spurtll: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball