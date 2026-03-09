Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
72.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

James Madison women beat Troy 69-52 for 2nd Sun Belt Tournament title since joining league in 2022

By AP News

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Peyton McDaniel scored 28 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Ashanti Barnes also had a double-double with 19 points and 12 boards, and No. 4 seed James Madison beat second-seeded Troy 69-52 on Monday to claim its second Sun Belt Tournament championship since joining the league in 2022.

James Madison (26-8) was appearing in its fourth consecutive Sun Belt title game, the first program to do so since Middle Tennessee went to eight straight from 2003-10. McDaniel scored 30 points the last time JMU won the title in 2023.

Four different James Madison starters scored during a game-opening 13-0 run that included six straight made field goals. Troy missed its first 11 shots.

James Madison opened the third quarter on a 14-4 run to take a double-digit lead for good at 48-34. The Dukes added an 8-0 run to begin to the fourth to pull away.

McDaniel, who was named the Sun Belt most outstanding player, finished 11 of 23 from the field, including 5 of 12 from behind the arc. She also had 10 rebounds and four assists for JMU, which became the first four-seed to capture the Sun Belt championship since Troy did so in the 2015-16 season.

Fortuna Ngnawo led Troy (25-7) with 18 points and 12 rebounds before leaving the game late in the fourth with an injury. Emani Jenkins made Troy’s first 3-pointer of the game — in nine attempts — with 5:27 left in the fourth.

The Trojans were seeking a fourth Sun Belt title (2021, 2017, 2016).

Up next

James Madison, which has won 12 straight games, will make the program’s 14th appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.