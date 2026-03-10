Skip to main content
Cooper Bowser’s 21 points, 11 boards lead No. 6 seed Furman past top-seed ETSU 76-61 for SoCon title

By AP News

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Cooper Bowser had 21 points and 11 rebounds as No. 6 seed Furman beat top-seeded East Tennessee State 76-61 on Monday night to secure the Southern Conference Tournament and a NCAA Tournament bid.

Furman (22-12) won its eighth SoCon title in program history and first since defeating Chattanooga in 2023.

Tom House added 13 points off the bench for Furman and Alex Wilkins, who scored a career-high 34 to help rally from an 11-point halftime deficit in the semifinals, scored 12. Bowser was 9 of 12 from the field to help the Paladins shoot 51%.

Brian Taylor II scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half for ETSU (23-11), which was in the title game for the second time in three seasons. Blake Barkley added 14 points and Jaylen Smith had 10.

House made Furman’s sixth 3-pointer of the first half to extend the lead to 37-27 with four minutes left. The Paladins led 42-35 at the break.

Wilkins’ steal and fast-break dunk extended Furman’s lead to 72-61 with 2:11 left and Bowser added a hook shot in the lane on their next possession for a 13-point lead.

ETSU went 2 of 7 from the field over the final five minutes to halt a comeback attempt. The Buccaneers finished 3 of 16 from 3-point range and 10 of 18 at the free-throw line.

The Buccaneers were trying for their first NCAA bid since 2020.

