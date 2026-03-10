Skip to main content
Monmouth defeats Campbell 74-64 in Coastal Athletic Association Tournament semifinal

By AP News

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kavion McClain had 19 points to lead Monmouth to a 74-64 victory over Campbell on Monday night in the semifinals of the Coastal Athletic Association Tournament.

No. 4 seed Monmouth (19-14) advances to Tuesday’s championship game against the winner of the second semifinal between No. 3 seed Hofstra and seventh-seeded Towson.

McClain shot 5 for 13 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 8 of 10 from the free-throw line for the Hawks. Jason Rivera-Torres totaled 17 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Justin Ray shot 5 of 7 from the field and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

Jeremiah Johnson had 21 points to lead the ninth-seeded Fighting Camels (16-18). DJ Smith added 14 points and Dovydas Butka pitched in with nine points and six rebounds.

Monmouth took the lead for good with 5:30 to go in the first half and left 30-24 at the break behind nine points from Andrew Ball. Monmouth turned a four-point second-half lead into an 11-point advantage with a 7-0 run to make it a 45-34 lead with 12:19 left in the half. McClain scored 14 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

