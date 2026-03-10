Williams scores 40, Montana tops Northern Colorado 95-89 in Big Sky Tournament quarterfinal

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Money Williams scored a career-high 40 points to lead Montana to a 95-89 victory over Northern Colorado on Monday night in a Big Sky Conference Tournament quarterfinal.

No. 4 seed Montana (17-15) will play top-seeded Portland State in a Tuesday semifinal.

Williams made 10 of 21 shots with two 3-pointers and 18 of 19 free throws, adding seven rebounds for the Grizzlies. Tyler Thompson totaled 14 points and five rebounds, while Kenyon Aguino scored 12.

Quinn Denker led the fifth-seeded Bears (20-12) with 29 points and eight assists. Ibu Yamakazi added 16 points and Brock Wisne posted a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Williams scored 18 points to help Montana open up a 49-32 lead at halftime.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press