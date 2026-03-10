Skip to main content
Grambling routs Mississippi Valley State 77-52 in SWAC Tournament first round

By AP News

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Jamil Muttilib had 22 points to lead Grambling to a 77-52 victory over Mississippi Valley State on Monday night in the first round of the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament.

No. 9 seed Grambling (14-18) will play seventh-seeded Jackson State in the second round on Tuesday.

Muttilib shot 6 for 12 from the field, including 5 for 8 from 3-point range, and made 5 for 7 free throws for the Tigers. Derrius Ward hit three 3-pointers and scored 15, adding seven assists. Roderick Coffee III had nine points.

Michael James led the way for the 12th-seeded Delta Devils (3-30) with 23 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals. Lamont Sams added nine points.

Grambling took the lead with 9:36 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Muttilib had 16 points as the Tigers built a 34-19 advantage at the break.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

