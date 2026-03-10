Skip to main content
Hofstra edges Towson 68-65 in OT, will play Monmouth for CAA Tournament title

By AP News

WASHINGTON (AP) — Preston Edmead scored 22 and hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with three seconds left in overtime to rally Hofstra to a 68-65 victory over Towson on Monday night in a Coastal Athletic Association Tournament semifinal.

No. 3 seed Hofstra (23-10) will play fourth-seeded Monmouth (19-14) for the conference championship on Tuesday with an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament up for grabs.

Edmead made 8 of 20 shots with five 3-pointers for the Pride. Cruz Davis added 18 points and five rebounds, while Joshua DeCady scored 10.

Tyler Tejada led the seventh-seeded Tigers (19-15) with 29 points and seven rebounds. Dylan Williamson added 15 points.

Hofstra trailed 28-27 at halftime. Davis scored 16 in the second half, but Tejada made two foul shots with 1:06 left in regulation to tie it 55-all and force OT. Edmead hit two 3-pointers, scoring the final six of Hofstra’s 13 points in the extra period.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

