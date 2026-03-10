Horne scores 26 as Prairie View A&M beats Alcorn State 65-56 in SWAC Tournament

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Dontae Horne had 26 points in Prairie View A&M’s 65-56 victory over Alcorn State on Tuesday in the second round of the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament.

Horne also contributed nine rebounds for the Panthers (15-17). Lance Williams shot 6 for 9 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 7 from the free-throw line to add 17 points.

Jameel Morris finished with 24 points for the Braves (9-23). Alcorn State also got 10 points from Nick Woodard.

Williams scored nine points in the first half and Prairie View A&M went into halftime trailing 26-22. Horne scored 18 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press