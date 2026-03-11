Skip to main content
Thompson and SFA defeat Texas A&M-CC in Southland Conference Tournament 60-58

By AP News

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Keon Thompson led Stephen F. Austin with 24 points and sealed the victory with a layup with 12 seconds left as the top-seeded Lumberjacks edged No. 4-seed Texas A&M-CC 60-58 on Tuesday in the Southland Conference Tournament.

Thompson also had six rebounds, five assists, and three steals for the Lumberjacks (28-4). Lateef Patrick scored 13 points while shooting 5 for 17, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc, and added six rebounds and three steals.

D’Avian Houston led the way for the Islanders (18-15) with 16 points and four assists. Nick Shogbonyo added 15 points for Texas A&M-CC. Sheldon Williams also had eight points, 10 rebounds and two steals.

Patrick scored 11 points in the first half and SFA went into the break trailing 39-32. Thompson scored 16 points in the second half for SFA, including their game-winning shot in the final minute.

The Lumberjacks advanced to the championship game against either McNeese or UTRGV, who played the other semifinal later Tuesday night.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

