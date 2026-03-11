Vermont earns 63-54 victory in America East Conference Tournament against NJIT

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Sean Blake and TJ Hurley scored 14 points apiece in Vermont’s 63-54 win against NJIT in an America East Conference Tournament semifinal on Tuesday night.

No. 2 seed Vermont (22-11) will travel to top-seeded UMBC (23-8) for the title game on Saturday.

Blake and Hurley each grabbed five rebounds for the Catamounts. TJ Long made three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points.

Sebastian Robinson had 20 points and two steals for the Highlanders (16-17). David Bolden added 11 points for NJIT. Jordan Rogers also had seven points, seven rebounds and three steals.

Blake paced the Catamounts with nine points in the first half to help put them up 26-18 at the break. In the second half, Vermont used a 10-0 run to make it a 49-37 lead with 6:35 left. Hurley finished with 10 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press