Tatum scores 18, Jackson State takes down Grambling 68-65 in SWAC Tournament

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Jalen Tatum had 18 points in Jackson State’s 68-65 win against Grambling on Tuesday in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament.

Tatum added four steals for the Tigers (11-20). Dorian McMillian added 15 points while shooting 5 for 10 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line while they also had five rebounds. Delyle Williams shot 5 for 10, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

Antonio Munoz led the Tigers (13-18) in scoring, finishing with 14 points. Derrius Ward added 11 points and six assists for Grambling. Devyn Franklin finished with 10 points and seven rebounds.

Tatum put up 11 points in the first half for Jackson State, who led 28-27 at halftime. McMillian scored 15 points in the second half to help lead Jackson State to a three-point victory.

By The Associated Press