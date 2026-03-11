Idaho earns 81-68 victory in Big Sky Conference Tournament against Eastern Washington

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Kolton Mitchell had 26 points in Idaho’s 81-68 victory over Eastern Washington on Tuesday night in the Big Sky Conference Tournament.

No. 7 seed Idaho (20-14) will face Montana (18-15) for the championship on Wednesday. It will be the third straight trip for the Grizzlies in the title game.

Mitchell also added seven rebounds for the Vandals. Jackson Rasmussen scored 16 points and added six rebounds. Biko Johnson shot 3 for 10 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

Kiree Huie finished with 20 points and seven rebounds for the fourth-seeded Eagles (14-19). Eastern Washington also got 12 points from Jojo Anderson. Alton Hamilton IV finished with 10 points and seven rebounds. The Eagles ended an eight-game winning streak with the loss.

Idaho took the lead for good with 17:02 remaining in the first half. The score was 36-28 at halftime, with Mitchell racking up 10 points. Mitchell scored 16 points in the second half to help lead the way as Idaho went on to secure a victory, outscoring Eastern Washington by five points in the second half.

By The Associated Press