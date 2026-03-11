Skip to main content
Ola-Joseph scores 26, Loyola Chicago defeats Richmond 75-67 in Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament

By AP News

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Joshua Ola-Joseph helped lead Loyola Chicago past Richmond on Wednesday with 26 points off of the bench in a 75-67 victory in the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament.

Ola-Joseph added seven rebounds for the Ramblers (9-23). Kayde Dotson went 6 of 11 from the field (4 for 9 from 3-point range) to add 16 points. Miles Rubin shot 5 of 6 from the field and 4 for 8 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Aiden Argabright finished with 12 points and six assists for the Spiders (15-17). Richmond also got 10 points apiece from Mike Walz and Will Johnston.

Dotson scored 11 points in the first half and Loyola Chicago went into halftime trailing 38-32. Ola-Joseph scored 15 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

