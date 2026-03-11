Skip to main content
Providence defeats Butler 91-81 in Big East Conference Tournament

By AP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Stefan Vaaks had 28 points in Providence’s 91-81 victory against Butler on Wednesday in the Big East Conference Tournament.

Vaaks shot 9 for 16, including 8 for 13 from beyond the arc for the Friars (15-17). Ryan Mela added 23 points while going 10 of 14 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) while he also had nine rebounds and five assists. Jaylin Sellers had 23 points and shot 8 for 22 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Michael Ajayi led the way for the Bulldogs (16-16) with 21 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. Finley Bizjack added 17 points and five assists for Butler. Efeosa Oliogu-Elabor also had 10 points and two blocks.

Vaaks scored 14 points in the first half and Providence went into the break trailing 42-40. Sellers scored 19 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

