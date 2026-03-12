Xavier beats Marquette in Big East Conference Tournament 89-87

NEW YORK (AP) — Jovan Milicevic had 21 points in No. 10 seed Xavier’s 89-87 victory against seventh-seeded Marquette on Wednesday in the Big East Conference Tournament.

Xavier (15-17) plays second-seeded and No. 6 UConn in the quarterfinals Thursday.

Milicevic shot 7 for 11 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Musketeers. Tre Carroll added 18 points, nine rebounds and three blocks while going 8 of 16 (0 for 4 from 3-point range). Malik Moore shot 7 of 13 from the field, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the foul line to finish with 18 points.

Royce Parham finished with 22 points and nine rebounds for the Golden Eagles (12-20). Nigel James Jr. added 18 points, seven assists and three steals for Marquette. Chase Ross finished with 16 points, six assists and two steals.

Xavier used an 11-0 second-half run come back from a three-point deficit and take the lead at 56-48 with 12:28 remaining in the half before finishing off the victory. Carroll scored 14 second-half points.

