Osei-Bonsu scores 31, Missouri State stuns top-seed Liberty in Conference USA tourney

By AP News

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Michael Osei-Bonsu’s scored 21 of his career-high 31 points after halftime and Missouri State stunned top-seeded Liberty 77-69 on Wednesday in a quarterfinal matchup in the Conference USA Tournament.

Osei-Bonsu finished a blistering 14-of-16 shooting and grabbed eight rebounds for the Bears (14-17).

Kobi Williams scored 19 points while shooting 5 for 12 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line. Trey Williams Jr. went 3 of 7 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points for Missouri State.

Zach Cleveland led the Flames (25-6) in scoring, finishing with 20 points, 14 rebounds and four assists. Liberty also got 14 points from Brett Decker Jr. Kaden Metheny finished with 14 points.

Liberty led 37-33 at halftime.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

