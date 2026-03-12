Brumbaugh’s 35 lead Tulane over Memphis in American Athletic Conference Tournament 81-69

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Rowan Brumbaugh’s 35 points led No. 9 seed Tulane over eighth-seeded Memphis 81-69 on Wednesday night in the American Athletic Conference Tournament.

Tulane (18-14) plays No. 5 seed Charlotte in the second round Thursday.

Memphis (13-19) lost eight straight to end the season.

Brumbaugh also added eight rebounds for the Green Wave. Curtis Williams scored 11 points and added seven rebounds. Tyler Ringgold shot 1 of 6 from the field and 6 for 8 from the free-throw line to finish with nine points.

Julius Thedford finished with 13 points and two steals for the Tigers. Zachary Davis added 12 points, eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks for Memphis. Dug McDaniel also had 11 points and six rebounds. The loss was the Tigers’ eighth in a row.

Tulane took the lead for good with 6:16 remaining in the first half. The score was 39-31 at halftime, with Brumbaugh racking up 10 points. Tulane pulled away with an 8-0 run in the second half to extend a three-point lead to 11 points. The Green Wave outscored Memphis by four points in the final half, as Brumbaugh led the way with a team-high 25 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press