Mayes’ 23 lead UC San Diego past Cal Poly 72-69 in Big West Conference Tournament

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Hudson Mayes had 23 points in No. 5 seed UC San Diego’s 72-69 win against eighth-seeded Cal Poly on Wednesday night in the Big West Conference Tournament.

UC San Diego (23-10) plays No. 4 seed Cal State Northridge in the quarterfinals Thursday.

Mayes added six rebounds for the Tritons. Tom Beattie added 20 points while shooting 8 for 12, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc. Bol Dengdit shot 3 of 8 from the field and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

Hamad Mousa finished with 21 points and six rebounds for the Mustangs (14-19. Cayden Ward added 13 points, nine rebounds and four assists for Cal Poly. Jackson Mosley also had nine points.

Beattie scored eight points in the first half and UCSD went into halftime trailing 35-26. Mayes scored 16 points in the second half to help lead UCSD to a three-point victory.

By The Associated Press