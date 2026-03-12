Clemson defeats Wake Forest 71-62 to reach quarterfinals of ACC Tournament

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — RJ Godfrey had 11 points and eight rebounds and Clemson rode a red-hot first half to a 71-62 victory over Wake Forest on Wednesday night to reach the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament.

Fifth-seeded Clemson (23-9) launched 13 3-pointers in the first 12-plus minutes, making seven of them en route to a 29-18 lead. The Tigers finished the first half 9 for 18. Clemson’s reserves did much of the damage, making 5 of 6 from deep, and the Tigers led 41-23 at halftime.

The only free throw attempts of the first half were two misses by Clemson’s Nick Davidson with 5:42 remaining.

Clemson led 52-32 after 6 1/2 minutes of the second half before the Demon Deacons’ Nate Calmese scored nine unanswered points on a 3-pointer, a three-point trip to the free-throw line, and another 3-pointer.

Clemson went back up by 16 with seven minutes remaining, but Wake Forest got within eight points while the Tigers were missing nine straight shots and Godfrey missed the front end of the 1-and-1 three times in a row. Ace Buckner ended the drought with a layup and the Tigers made six free throws in the final 64 seconds to finish it off.

Juke Harris led 13th-seeded Wake Forest (17-16) with 22 points. It was his 33rd consecutive game scoring in double digits, extending his school record. Calmese scored 20 points and Tre’Von Spillers had 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Ten players played at least 10 minutes for Clemson and they all scored at least three points although Godfrey was the only one to reach double figures.

Up next

Clemson will play fourth-seeded North Carolina in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

