Baker scores 14 off the bench, Florida A&M beats Jackson State 70-60 in SWAC Tournament

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Antonio Baker helped lead Florida A&M past Jackson State on Wednesday night with 14 points off of the bench in a 70-60 win in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament.

FAMU (15-15) plays the winner between No. 3 seed Southern and sixth-seeded Arkansas–Pine Bluff in the semifinals Friday.

Baker also contributed seven rebounds and four steals for the Rattlers. Tyler Shirley added 13 points while finishing 6 of 12 from the floor while they also had five rebounds. Kaleb Washington finished 5 of 10 from the floor to finish with 10 points, while adding five rebounds and four steals.

Jayme Mitchell led the way for the Tigers (12-21) with 19 points and four steals. Jackson State also got 11 points, seven rebounds, five steals and two blocks from Devin Ree. Dorian McMillian finished with 11 points.

Baker scored 12 points in the first half and Florida A&M went into halftime trailing 34-33. Baker scored Florida A&M’s final six points as the Rattlers finished off a 10-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press