Jones scores 20, George Washington knocks off Fordham 66-62 in Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament

By AP News

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Christian Jones had 20 points in George Washington’s 66-62 win against Fordham on Thursday in the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament.

Jones shot 7 of 13 from the field, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Revolutionaries (18-14). Rafael Castro added 15 points while shooting 5 of 5 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line while he also had nine rebounds and four blocks.

Dejour Reaves finished with 23 points, four assists and three steals for the Rams (17-15). Fordham also got 12 points from Marcus Greene.

Jones put up 14 points in the first half for George Washington, which led 38-17 at the break. Castro led George Washington with 11 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

