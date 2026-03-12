Blyden leads Toledo over Bowling Green 77-76 in Mid-American Conference Tournament

CLEVELAND (AP) — Leroy Blyden Jr. scored 23 points, Sonny Wilson made two free throws with 10 seconds left and Toledo took down Bowling Green 77-76 on Thursday in the Mid-American Conference Tournament.

Blyden had six rebounds for the Rockets (18-14). Wilson scored 12 points while shooting 5 of 16 from the field and 2 for 6 from the line. Austin Parks had 10 points and finished 5 of 6 from the floor.

Javontae Campbell led the way for the Falcons (18-14) with 16 points and four assists. Bowling Green also got 14 points, four assists and three steals from Justin Thomas. Troy Glover finished with 13 points and eight rebounds.

Mynor Strong scored six points in the first half and Toledo went into the break trailing 38-37. Blyden scored 17 points in the second half.

