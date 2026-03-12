Davis, Alabama A&M defeat Texas Southern 85-74 in OT in Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Koron Davis scored 24 points, seven in the overtime, as Alabama A&M defeated Texas Southern 85-74 on Thursday in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament.

Davis had six rebounds for the Bulldogs (18-14). Bilal Abdur-Rahman scored 19 points while shooting 7 for 12 from the field. Kintavious Dozier shot 3 of 8 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Jaylen Wysinger led the Tigers (12-18) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Bryce Roberts added 15 points and Duane Posey finished with 13 points.

Abdur-Rahman scored 11 points in the first half and Alabama A&M went into the break trailing 31-27.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press