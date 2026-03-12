Seton Hall secures 72-61 victory against Creighton in the Big East Conference Tournament

NEW YORK (AP) — Adam Clark had 16 points in Seton Hall’s 72-61 win over Creighton on Thursday in the Big East Conference Tournament.

Clark also contributed seven rebounds and six assists for the Pirates (21-11). Jacob Dar scored 16 points.

Josh Dix led the way for the Bluejays (15-17) with 22 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals. Creighton also got 15 points and five assists from Nik Graves. Austin Swartz finished with 10 points and six rebounds.

Seton Hall took a 27-18 lead in the first half with a 10-0 run. Led by 10 first-half points from Clark, Seton Hall carried a 33-26 lead into the break. Dar scored 16 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press