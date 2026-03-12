Bowen has 20, St. Bonaventure defeats George Mason 63-57 in Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Dasonte Bowen had 20 points in St. Bonaventure’s 63-57 victory against George Mason on Thursday in the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament.

Bowen also contributed six rebounds for the Bonnies (17-16). Frank Mitchell scored 14 points while shooting 7 of 11 from the field, and he added seven rebounds and six steals. Cayden Charles shot 2 of 7 from the field and 8 of 10 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Jahari Long led the way for the Patriots (23-9) with 17 points. Riley Allenspach added 12 points and 10 rebounds and Kory Mincy finished with 12 points.

Mitchell scored eight points in the first half and St. Bonaventure went into halftime trailing 34-24.

