Mailk Reneau’s big second half lifts Miami past No. 24 Louisville 78-73 and into ACC semifinals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Malik Reneau scored 18 of his 24 points in the second half, Tru Washington added 17 and Miami beat No. 24 Louisville 78-73 on Thursday to advance to the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament semifinals.

Reneau was 5 of 9 from the field and 7 of 8 from the foul line after halftime.

Tre Donaldson scored 14 points for Miami (25-7), which moves on to face No. 10 Virginia in Saturday’s semifinals.

Ryan Conwell had 22 points and nine rebounds and J’Vonne Hadley added 19 points for the Cardinals (24-10).

Miami avenged a 92-89 loss to Louisville just five days earlier. This time, points weren’t as easy to come by.

Louisville, playing its second game in two days after failing to secure a top-four seed and a double bye despite its national ranking, led 38-37 at the break after a physical first half that saw three Cardinals players leave with bloodied faces.

The Hurricanes used a swarming defense to take control early in the second half. Dante Allen came up with a steal and fastbreak layup for a three-point play to give Miami a 49-41 lead.

Miami scored 17 points off turnovers.

The Cardinals clawed back, cutting the lead to one with 1:23 left when Hadley came up with a steal and Issac McKneely put back Hadley’s miss off a fastbreak layup.

But Reneau made a layup and Washington came up with the play of the game when he stole the ensuing inbounds pass and was fouled. He made both free throws to push the lead to five with less than a minute to play.

Reneau added two free throws and Shelton Henderson sealed the win with a steal and powerful two-handed dunk.

Louisville finished 6 of 24 from 3-point range.

Up next

Louisville: Awaits its NCAA Tournament bid.

Miami: The Hurricanes will look to avenge a 86-63 loss to Virginia last month.

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer