Falslev’s 24 lead Utah State over UNLV 80-60 in Mountain West Conference Tournament

By AP News

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mason Falslev had 24 points in Utah State’s 80-60 victory over UNLV on Thursday in the Mountain West Conference Tournament.

Falslev also contributed nine rebounds and three steals for the Aggies (26-6). Michael Collins Jr. scored 20 points and added three steals.

Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn led the way for the Rebels (17-16) with 17 points. UNLV also got 11 points apiece from Walter Brown and Kimani Hamilton.

Utah State took the lead for good with 18:01 left in the first half. The score was 37-23 at halftime, with Falslev racking up 17 points. Utah State extended its lead to 73-50 during the second half, fueled by a 13-1 scoring run. Collins scored a team-high nine points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

