Johnson’s 25 help Akron defeat Buffalo 73-70 in Mid-American Conference Tournament

CLEVELAND (AP) — Tavari Johnson had 25 points in Akron’s 73-70 win against Buffalo on Thursday in the Mid-American Conference Tournament.

Amani Lyles gave Akron a 71-58 lead with 4:14 remaining.

Johnson shot 8 for 16 from the field and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Zips (27-5). Amani Lyles added 12 points and 16 rebounds. Shammah Scott had 12 points and shot 5 for 13.

Ryan Sabol led the way for the Bulls (17-15) with 24 points. Buffalo also got 17 points and two steals from Angelo Brizzi. Tim Oboh also had 12 points, 12 rebounds and three steals.

Johnson scored 10 second-half points in the game.

