Williams scores 22 as Duquesne downs Rhode Island 67-61 in Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament

By AP News

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Alex Williams helped lead Duquesne past Rhode Island on Thursday with 22 points off of the bench in a 67-61 win at the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament.

Williams added eight rebounds for the Dukes (18-14). Jimmie Williams added 17 points while going 7 of 12 from the floor. Tarence Guinyard shot 4 of 11 from the field and 5 for 8 from the line to finish with 15 points.

Tyler Cochran led the Rams (16-16) in scoring, finishing with 34 points and 10 rebounds.

Jimmie Williams put up 12 points in the first half for Duquesne, which led 35-28 at the break. Guinyard led Duquesne with 14 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

