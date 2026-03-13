No. 6 UConn bounces back to beat Xavier 93-68 in the Big East quarterfinals

NEW YORK (AP) — Tarris Reed Jr. had 17 points and 14 rebounds as No. 6 UConn cruised past Xavier 93-68 on Thursday night in the quarterfinals of the Big East Tournament, bouncing back from a costly loss last weekend in the regular-season finale.

The Huskies (28-4) led by 22 in the first half against Xavier (15-18), which got as close as 13 early in the second before coach Dan Hurley’s team pulled away again and left no doubt. Solo Ball’s 3-pointer with just over 5 1/2 minutes remaining pushed the margin to 25.

Hurley was animated at times on the sideline but stayed in the game until it was over, unlike when he got ejected in the final second of a 68-62 defeat at Marquette on Saturday. That cost UConn a share of the Big East regular-season title and perhaps a chance at earning a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The second-seeded Huskies on Friday night face the winner of the late quarterfinal between No. 3 seed Villanova and 11th-seeded Georgetown. Top-seeded and 13th-ranked St. John’s plays No. 4 seed Seton Hall in the other semifinal at Madison Square Garden.

UConn’s size and talent was too much for the 10th-seeded Musketeers, who beat No. 7 seed Marquette 89-87 in the first round Wednesday night. Reed was one of three Huskies players in double figures, with Ball scoring 19 points and Alex Karaban 15.

UConn outrebounded the Musketeers 40-28 and outscored them 42-16 in the paint while shooting 57% from the field. Richard Pitino’s group was just 19 of 51 for 37% shooting, with Filip Borovicanin leading all scorers with 22 points.

Up next

UConn swept the season series against either potential semifinal opponent, beating Villanova 75-67 in overtime and 73-63, and Georgetown 64-62 and 79-75.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer