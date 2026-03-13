Nevada secures 84-80 win in Mountain West Conference Tournament over Grand Canyon

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Corey Camper Jr. had 27 points in Nevada’s 84-80 victory over Grand Canyon on Thursday in the Mountain West Conference Tournament.

Nevada (22-11) plays No. 1 seed Utah State in the quarterfinals Friday.

Camper added six rebounds for the Wolf Pack. Vaughn Weems scored 16 points while shooting 3 of 6 from the field and 10 for 11 from the foul line, and added seven rebounds. Kaleb Lowery shot 2 of 3 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with nine points.

Makaih Williams led the way for the Antelopes (20-12) with 25 points and four assists. Grand Canyon also got 19 points and three steals from Jaden Henley. Nana Owusu-Anane also had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Camper scored 12 points in the first half and Nevada went into the break trailing 40-34. Camper scored 15 points in the second half to help lead Nevada to a four-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press