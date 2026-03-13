South Carolina State defeats Norfolk State 88-82 in Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Jayden Johnson had 28 points in No. 5 seed South Carolina State’s 88-82 victory over fourth-seeded Norfolk State on Thursday in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament.

South Carolina State (10-21) plays No. 1 seed Howard in the semifinals Friday.

Johnson also contributed five rebounds for the Bulldogs. Florian Tenebay shot 3 of 5 from the field and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line to add 13 points. James Morrow had 11 points and shot 4 of 5 from the field and 3 for 3 from the foul line.

Elijah Jamison led the Spartans (15-17) in scoring, finishing with 24 points and two steals. Anthony McComb III added 21 points for Norfolk State. Devon Ellis also had 14 points and six rebounds.

Johnson put up 14 points in the first half for South Carolina State, which led 39-30 at halftime. Johnson led South Carolina State with 14 points in the second half as the Bulldogs were outscored by three points over the final half but held on for the victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press