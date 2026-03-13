Charlotte takes down Tulane in American Athletic Conference Tournament 74-60

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Ben Bradford had 29 points in Charlotte’s 74-60 victory against Tulane on Thursday in the second round of the American Athletic Conference Tournament.

Charlotte (16-16) plays No. 4 seed UAB in the quarterfinals Friday.

Bradford also contributed eight rebounds for the 49ers. Dezayne Mingo added 19 points while going 5 of 17 from the floor, including 2 for 10 from 3-point range, and 7 for 7 from the free-throw line while they also had nine rebounds and 11 assists. Damoni Harrison shot 3 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Rowan Brumbaugh led the way for the Green Wave (18-15) with 25 points. Asher Woods added 14 points for Tulane. Curtis Williams finished with eight points and eight rebounds.

Bradford scored nine points in the first half and Charlotte went into halftime trailing 20-18. Bradford’s 20-point second half helped Charlotte close out the 14-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press