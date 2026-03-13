Blums and Davidson win 64-59 in OT against Loyola Chicago in Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Roberts Blums scored 14 points and Sean Logan added four in the overtime as Davidson took down Loyola Chicago 64-59 on Thursday in the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament.

Davidson (20-12) plays No. 3 seed Saint Joseph’s in the quarterfinals Friday.

Blums went 5 of 15 from the field (3 for 10 from 3-point range) for the Wildcats. Josh Scovens scored 13 points and added six rebounds and five assists. Devin Brown had 11 points and finished 3 of 5 from 3-point range.

Miles Rubin finished with 20 points and nine rebounds for the Ramblers (9-24). Loyola Chicago also got 14 points, seven rebounds and two blocks from Alexander Richardson. Kayde Dotson also had 11 points.

Davidson entered halftime down 24-19. Scovens paced the team in scoring in the first half with seven points. Davidson outscored Loyola Chicago by five points in the second half as the teams ended regulation tied 56-56. Logan scored their four the overtime points while going 2 of 2 from the field.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press