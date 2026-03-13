Oshodi and Southern defeat UAPB in Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament 84-81

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Fazl Oshodi led Southern with 18 points and Terrance Dixon Jr. sealed the victory with a layup with 28 seconds remaining as the Jaguars knocked off Arkansas-Pine Bluff 84-81 on Thursday night in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament.

Southern (16-16) plays No. 2 seed Florida A&M in the semifinals Friday.

Oshodi shot 6 for 10, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Jaguars. Malek Abdelgowad scored 17 points, going 6 of 7 and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line. Cam Amboree shot 4 for 9, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

Quion Williams led the Golden Lions (13-19) in scoring, finishing with 21 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three steals. Jaquan Scott added 20 points and six rebounds for UAPB. Alex Mirhosseini finished with 15 points.

Oshodi put up 11 points in the first half for Southern, who led 39-37 at the break. Amboree scored a team-high 11 points for Southern in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

