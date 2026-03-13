McCreary’s 18 lead UT Arlington past Southern Utah in Western Athletic Conference Tournament 69-63

PARADISE, Nev. (AP) — Marcell McCreary had 18 points in No. 4 seed UT Arlington’s 69-63 win against fifth-seeded Southern Utah on Thursday in the Western Athletic Conference Tournament.

UT Arlington (18-13) plays No. 1 seed Utah Valley in the semifinals Friday.

McCreary added eight rebounds for the Mavericks. Casmir Chavis scored 14 points and added three steals. Raysean Seamster finished 6 of 14 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Jaiden Feroah led the way for the Thunderbirds (10-22) with 22 points and eight rebounds. Elijah Duval added 17 points for Southern Utah. Kai Burdick finished with eight points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

Seamster put up 10 points in the first half for UT Arlington, who led 29-24 at halftime. UT Arlington used a 7-0 run in the second half to build a 12-point lead at 42-30 with 13:04 left in the half before finishing off the win.

