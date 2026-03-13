Nijel Pack scores 20, Oklahoma beats Texas A&M 83-63 at SEC Tournament

Oklahoma Nijel Pack hit four 3-pointers and finished with 20 points, Derrion Reed had 15 points and 10 rebounds,and No. 11 seed Oklahoma beat sixth-seeded Texas A&M 83-63 in the second round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament on Thursday night to keep its NCAA Tournament hopes alive.

Oklahoma (19-14) plays No. 17 and third-seeded Arkansas — which beat the Sooners 83-79 on Jan. 27 — in the quarterfinals Friday.

Xzayvier Brown added 16 points and Tae Davis had 14 points and nine rebounds. Mohamed Wague had eight rebounds to go with seven points and three blocks.

The Sooners hit six 3-pointers in a 22-5 run that gave them the lead for good and made it 28-11 midway through the first half. Griffen answered with a 3-pointer, but Davis scored the final six points in a 10-0 spurt to give Oklahoma a 24-point lead with five minutes left until halftime.

Pop Isaacs hit back-to-back 3s to spark a 10-0 run that trimmed Texas A&M’s deficit to 54-42 with 15:25 left in the game but the Aggies got no closer.

Rashaun Agee had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Texas A&M (21-11). Agee broke the program’s single-season record with 13 double-doubles (Tyler Davis had 12 in 2017-18).

Rylan Griffen also scored 13 points and Isaacs added 12.

Oklahoma outrebounded the Aggies 48-33, 19-11 on the offensive glass, and outscored Texas A&M 18-1 in second-chance points.

Up next

Oklahoma: Advances to the semifinals.

Texas A&M: Awaits a potential postseason invitation.

___

