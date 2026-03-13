Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
56.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Peterson scores 24 to lead No. 14 Kansas past TCU 78-73 in the Big 12 quarterfinals

By AP News
B12 TCU Kansas Basketball

B12 TCU Kansas Basketball

Photo Icon View Photos

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Darryn Peterson scored 24 points in a season-high 37 minutes and No. 14 Kansas beat TCU 78-73 in the last quarterfinal of the Big 12 tournament Thursday night at T-Mobile Center.

The Jayhawks will face No. 5 Houston, which defeated BYU 73-66 in the quarterfinals, in the second semifinal Friday night.

Peterson struggled from the floor, missing 12 of his 17 shots, including a breakaway two-handed dunk with the Jayhawks leading 68-63 with just over four minutes left. But he made up for it from the line, going 13 for 16.

Flory Bidunga added 13 points and 10 rebounds for Kansas (23-9), while Bryson Tiller and Elmarko Jackson also had 13 points.

David Punch scored 24 points for TCU (22-11). Liutauras Lelevicius had 14 and Jayden Pierre added 11.

The Jayhawks are 13-7 this season with Peterson in the lineup. They were 10-2 without him.

Bidunga was in foul trouble most of the night. He picked up two fouls in the first half, and picked up his fourth with 6:29 left in the game.

Kansas opened the second half with an 8-0 run after trailing by three. TCU answered with runs of 8-1 and 13-2 to retake the lead.

The score was tied at 61-all when Trey White hit a 3-pointer from the corner with 5:34 left. The Jayhawks never trailed again, but neither team led by more than six points until Tiller threw down a dunk to make the score 70-63 with 3:22 left.

The first half was filled with spurts. TCU grabbed its largest lead at 23-16 thanks to an 8-0 run, but Kansas responded with a 12-0 surge to regain the lead. The teams traded the lead back and forth before the Horned Frogs took a 34-31 lead into the locker room.

Up next

The No. 3-seeded Jayhawks face the second-seeded Cougars.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

By DAVID SMALE
Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.