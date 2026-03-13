Johnson, North Carolina Central beat Maryland-Eastern Shore 83-76 in OT in MEAC Tournament

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Dionte Johnson scored 26 points, four in the overtime, as No. 3 seed North Carolina Central knocked off sixth-seeded Maryland-Eastern Shore 83-76 on Thursday night in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament.

N.C. Central (13-17) plays No. 7 seed Delaware State in the semifinals Friday.

Johnson shot 8 for 11 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Eagles. Gage Lattimore scored 18 points and added eight rebounds. Jae Slack shot 4 for 5 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

Zion Obanla led the way for the Hawks (9-23) with 21 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Dorion Staples added 14 points and two steals for Maryland-Eastern Shore. Justin Monden also had 13 points.

North Carolina Central entered halftime down 40-34. Lattimore paced the team in scoring in the first half with 11 points. Johnson led North Carolina Central with 17 second-half points as the teams ended regulation tied 74-74. Johnson shot 0 of 1 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line on the way to four points in overtime.

