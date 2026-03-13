North Texas defeats Florida Atlantic 74-70 in American Athletic Conference Tournament

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Je’Shawn Stevenson had 24 points in No. 6 seed North Texas’ 74-70 win over seventh-seeded Florida Atlantic on Thursday night in the American Athletic Conference Tournament.

North Texas (19-13) plays No. 3 seed Tulsa in the semifinals Friday.

Stevenson shot 8 for 15 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Mean Green. Buddy Hammer Jr. added 12 points while shooting 3 of 4 from the field and 6 for 9 from the free-throw line while they also had eight rebounds. David Terrell Jr. shot 3 of 11 from the field and 5 for 11 from the foul line to finish with 11 points, while adding seven assists.

Isaiah Elohim finished with 20 points and eight rebounds for the Owls (18-15). Amar Amkou added 13 points for Florida Atlantic. Josiah Parker finished with 12 points and six rebounds.

North Texas went into halftime ahead of Florida Atlantic 34-30. Stevenson scored nine points in the half. Stevenson scored 15 points in the second half to help lead North Texas to a four-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press