Potter scores 25 as Utah Tech beats Abilene Christian 80-74 in WAC Tournament

PARADISE, Nev. (AP) — Ethan Potter had 25 points in third-seeded Utah Tech’s 80-74 victory over No. 6 seed Abilene Christian on Thursday night in the Western Athletic Conference Tournament.

Utah Tech (19-14) plays No. 2 seed Cal Baptist in the semifinals Friday.

Potter added seven rebounds for the Trailblazers. Britton Berrett scored 12 points, going 3 of 5 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 5 for 5 from the free-throw line. Chance Trujillo went 3 of 5 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

Bradyn Hubbard led the way for the Wildcats (14-19) with 19 points and six rebounds. Rich Smith added 19 points, five assists and two steals for Abilene Christian. Yaniel Rivera finished with 11 points, four assists and three steals.

Utah Tech went into the half leading Abilene Christian 46-28. Potter scored 14 points in the half. Utah Tech was outscored by 12 points in the second half but held on for the victory. Potter led the way with 11 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press