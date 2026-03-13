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Prairie View A&M wins 74-55 against Alabama A&M in Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament

By AP News

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Dontae Horne had 25 points in Prairie View A&M’s 74-55 win over Alabama A&M on Friday in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals.

Horne also had five rebounds and six assists for the Panthers (17-17). Lance Williams shot 3 of 5 from the field and 12 of 13 from the free-throw line to add 18 points. Cory Wells shot 6 of 13 from the field, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 6 from the line to finish with 17 points.

James Graham led the way for the Bulldogs (18-15) with 18 points. Alabama A&M also got 12 points and six rebounds from Kintavious Dozier.

Prairie View A&M took the lead for good with 8:11 left in the first half. The score was 36-21 at halftime, with Horne racking up 13 points. Prairie View A&M pulled away with an 8-0 run in the second half for a 24-point lead. Williams led the way with a team-high 14 second-half points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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