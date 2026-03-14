Ole Miss takes team lead after Day 1 at the NCAA rifle championships

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kentucky junior Braden Peiser earned the individual title in the smallbore competition and Mississippi took the team lead after the opening day of the NCAA rifle championships Friday inside the Covelli Center.

Peiser posed a score of 596 to tie the NCAA championship record. He shot a 196 in kneeling and followed with perfect 200s in both prone and standing for the second-straight match.

Ole Miss sophomore Audrey Gogniat finished second for the program’s highest smallbore finish at the tournament. West Virginia junior Griffin Lake was third to claim his first career NCAA podium in smallbore, besting last season’s sixth-place finish at the event.

Ole Miss scored 2,356 in the event to earn the team title — the program’s first team gold at the tournament. TCU and Nebraska followed, tied with 2,354, and reigning team national champion West Virginia sits in fourth place.

Saturday’s air rifle competition will decide the national champion.

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