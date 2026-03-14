Tulsa outlasts North Texas 90-84 in 3OT in American Conference Tournament quarterfinal

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Tylen Riley finished 26 points and Miles Barnstable scored five in a third overtime to help Tulsa defeat North Texas 90-84 on Friday in the quarterfinals of the American Conference Tournament.

Riley made four straight free throws to give No. 3 seed Tulsa (26-6) the lead and Barnstable followed with a 3-pointer for an 86-81 advantage with 1:10 left in the third OT. Barnstable hit two foul shots with 16 seconds left for a two-possession lead and the Golden Hurricane held on.

Riley also had seven rebounds and five assists for Tulsa, which advances to play No. 2 seed Wichita State in a Saturday semifinal. Ade Popoola totaled 15 points, nine rebounds and three steals. David Green also scored 15.

Je’Shawn Stevenson led the sixth-seeded Mean Green (19-14) with 21 points. David Terrell Jr. pitched in with 17 points, five assists and three steals. Cole Franklin added 15 points and four steals.

Terrell had nine first-half points to help North Texas take a 36-25 lead at the break. Stevenson’s layup with eight seconds left forced OT tied at 69. The two teams played to a 4-4 tie after the first 5-minute OT and a 6-6 tie after the second.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press