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Toledo beats UMass 77-67 to advance to Mid-American Conference Tournament championship

By AP News

CLEVELAND (AP) — Sonny Wilson had 18 points and Sean Craig posted a double-double to lead Toledo to a 77-67 victory over Massachusetts on Friday night in a Mid-American Conference Tournament semifinal.

The fourth-seeded Rockets (19-14) will play for the MAC championship and an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday against the winner of the second semifinal between No. 2 seed Akron and No. 3 seed Kent State.

Wilson made 8 of 9 shots from the field for the Rockets. Craig totaled 15 points and 11 rebounds, adding three blocked shots. Mynor Strong scored 17 on 7-for-11 shooting with three 3-pointers, snagging five rebounds.

Leonardo Bettiol finished with 21 points and six rebounds to pace the eighth-seeded Minutemen (17-16). Danny Carbuccia pitched in with 11 points and five assists, while Marcus Banks scored nine.

Toledo took the lead for good with 4:25 to go in the first half. The score was 43-34 at halftime, with Wilson racking up 10 points. Strong led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points to keep the Rockets in front.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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