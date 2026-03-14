VCU ousts Duquesne 71-66 in Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament quarterfinal

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Terrence Hill Jr. came off the bench to score 20 points and lead VCU to a 71-66 victory over Duquesne on Friday night in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament.

The second-seeded Rams (25-7) advance to play in a Saturday semifinal against the winner of Friday’s final quarterfinal matchup between No. 3 seed Saint Joseph’s and No. 6 seed Davidson.

Hill added six assists for the Rams. Michael Belle added 14 points and seven rebounds, sinking 7 of 10 shots from the floor. Lazar Djokovic had 13 points.

Alex Williams finished with 20 points and eight rebounds for the seventh-seeded Dukes (18-15. Jimmie Williams added 13 points, five assists and three steals. David Dixon pitched in with eight points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

VCU went into the half leading Duquesne 39-29 behind 10 points from Belle. Hill led VCU with 11 points in the second half to close out the victory.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press