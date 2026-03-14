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Mississippi beats No. 15 Alabama 80-79 in SEC quarterfinal shocker

By AP News
SEC Mississippi Alabama Basketball

SEC Mississippi Alabama Basketball

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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — AJ Storr scored 17 points, Ilias Kamardine added 16 and 15th-seeded Mississippi upset No. 15 and second-seeded Alabama 80-79 on Friday night in the Southeastern Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

Mississippi (15-19) won for the third time in three days in the tournament after losing 12 of the final 13 regular-season games. The Rebels advanced to the semifinals Saturday against No. 17 Arkansas, an 82-79 winner over Oklahoma in the final quarterfinal.

Labaron Philon led Alabama (23-9) with 28 points. Aden Holloway added 18 points and Aiden Sherrell had 14. Philon was five for seven from 3-point range and shot 9 of 16 overall.

Philon cut Mississippi’s lead to a point with two free throws with 13.4 seconds remaining. Mississippi’s Eduardo Klafke missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with 9.4 seconds remaining. Alabama went the other way on the rebound, but turned the ball over under its own basket.

Mississippi led 47-41 at the half.

Alabama won the only regular-season matchup between the teams, 93-74 in Oxford.

Up next

Alabama: Waits to learn its next opponent on Selection Sunday.

Mississippi: Faces Arkansas on Saturday.

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Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

By JIM DIAMOND
Associated Press

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