Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
55.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Top seed Howard beats South Carolina State 78-61 in MEAC Tournament semifinal

By AP News

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Cam Gillus had 25 points to guide Howard to a 78-61 victory over South Carolina State on Friday night in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament semifinal.

Top seed Howard will play No. 3 seed North Carolina Central for the championship on Saturday with an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament up for grabs.

Gillus also had eight rebounds for the Bison (22-10). Cedric Taylor III scored 16 points and Ose Okokie scored 11 as the Bison upped their winning streak to seven.

Noah Treadwell led the Bulldogs (10-22) with 13 points. Jayden Johnson added 11 points, six rebounds and four assists. Obie Bronston Jr. scored 11.

Howard took the lead with 9:58 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Taylor had nine points to help Howard build a 38-24 advantage at the break. Gillus scored 16 in the second half and the Bison used a late 10-0 run to take a 71-56 lead before finishing off the victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.