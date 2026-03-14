Top seed Howard beats South Carolina State 78-61 in MEAC Tournament semifinal

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Cam Gillus had 25 points to guide Howard to a 78-61 victory over South Carolina State on Friday night in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament semifinal.

Top seed Howard will play No. 3 seed North Carolina Central for the championship on Saturday with an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament up for grabs.

Gillus also had eight rebounds for the Bison (22-10). Cedric Taylor III scored 16 points and Ose Okokie scored 11 as the Bison upped their winning streak to seven.

Noah Treadwell led the Bulldogs (10-22) with 13 points. Jayden Johnson added 11 points, six rebounds and four assists. Obie Bronston Jr. scored 11.

Howard took the lead with 9:58 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Taylor had nine points to help Howard build a 38-24 advantage at the break. Gillus scored 16 in the second half and the Bison used a late 10-0 run to take a 71-56 lead before finishing off the victory.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press