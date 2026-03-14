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Michael Jacobs lifts Southern over Florida A&M 73-70 in SWAC Tournament semifinal

By AP News

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Michael Jacobs hit a 3-pointer with one second left and finished with 19 points to rally Southern to a 73-70 victory over Florida A&M on Friday night in the semifinals of the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament.

No. 3 seed Southern (17-16) will play eighth-seeded Prairie View A&M in the championship game on Saturday with an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament going to the winner.

Jacobs shot 7 for 16 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Jaguars. Terrance Dixon Jr. contributed 11 points and nine rebounds. Cam Amboree pitched in with nine points and seven assists.

Tyler Shirley led the second-seeded Rattlers (15-16) with 16 points. Micah Octave totaled 14 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Kaleb Washington scored 13.

Southern went into the half ahead of Florida A&M 43-37 behind 10 points from Jacobs. Shirley had a layup with 26 seconds left to knot the score at 70-all before Jacobs hit the winner.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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