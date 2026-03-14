Holcombe rallies top seed Utah Valley past UT Arlington 67-65 in WAC Tournament semifinal

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jackson Holcombe scored 14 points, including a pair of go-ahead free throws with 19 seconds left, and top seed Utah Valley rallied past UT Arlington 67-65 on Friday night in the semifinals of the Western Athletic Conference Tournament.

Utah Valley (25-7) will bring a seven-game winning streak into Saturday’s championship game against the winner of the semifinal between No. 2 seed California Baptist and third-seeded Utah Tech. The victor earns an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament.

Holcombe shot 4 of 9 from the field and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Wolverines. Trevan Leonhardt added 12 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Sherman Weatherspoon IV scored 11.

Bahsil Laster led the fourth-seeded Mavericks (18-14) with 18 points and six rebounds. Tyran Mason and Raysean Seamster both scored 14 points with Mason adding seven rebounds.

Utah Valley went into the half ahead of UT Arlington 33-29. Leonhardt scored a team-high 10 points for Utah Valley in the second half.

Isaac Hawkins blocked a shot by Laster with six seconds left. Seamster grabbed the rebound but missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press